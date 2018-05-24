International journalists visit Donegal island as referendum voting starts

International journalists have visited Donegal’s Gola island today as voting takes place on the referendum.

Journalists from Agence France-Presse (AFP), Press Association (PA), Reuters, and Getty Images visited the island.

There has been a focus from the international media on Ireland during their run into tomorrow's referendum vote.

RTÉ, The New York Times, and media from the Netherlands, Germany and the UK have visited Donegal to cover the referendum in recent weeks.

Voting has been taking place today on Donegal’s islands.

A total of 745 people are registered to vote on the islands - 507 on Arranmore, 29 on Gola, 63 on Inishbofin, four on Inishfree and 142 on Tory.

Polling in the rest of the county on the Referendum on the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill will take place between 7am and 10pm tomorrow.

Chairman of Donegal County Council's Islands Committee,Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who was on the island today, said the media attention on Gola was very welcome.

“It's great to see such interest in the island, it is fantastic. I welcome the media attention on the island because often our smaller islands are neglected and forgotten.”