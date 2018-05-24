A meeting for parents in Donegal with children who have Dyspraxia DCD or who are waiting on a diagnosis is being held on Monday night.

The meeting in support of parents is on Monday, May, 28th in An Grianan Hotel, Burt from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Oireachtas members in Donegal have been invited to the event.

Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), also known as Dyspraxia in the UK and Ireland, is a common disorder affecting fine and or gross motor coordination in children and adults.

Spokeswoman for Donegal Dyspraxia Support Group Alison Doherty said the meeting is about getting more services for parents whose children suffer from Dyspraxia DCD.

“We need our TDs present to appeal to them for badly needed funding and help that we all require. We need support on the night and together we can unite and get our children what we need.”