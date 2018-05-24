Donegal islands vote today in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment

The battle for undecided voters in the referendum on the regulation of termination of pregnancy will be continuing today as campaigners on both sides make a last push to win votes.

Voting will be taking place today on the Donegal islands.

A total of 745 people are registered to vote on Donegal’s islands - 507 on Arranmore, 29 on Gola, 63 on Inishbofin, four on Inishfree and 142 on Tory.

Polling in the rest of the county on the Referendum on the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill will take place between 7am and 10pm tomorrow.

Counting in Donegal constituency will start at 9am on Saturday at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny while counting in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, which includes parts of south Donegal including Ballyshannon and Bundoran, will take place at the Clarion Hotel in Sligo.

There is a total electorate in Donegal of 124,929 - 117,930 in the Donegal constituency and 6,999 in the Sligo - Leitrim constituency.

Both sides are still targeting the undecided voters, the so-called silent majority who could hold the key in the final result.

The latest poll, The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll published on Sunday, put the Yes side on 56%, the No side on 27% and don’t knows on 14%.

Spokeswoman for Donegal Pro-life, Mary T Sweeney, said: "We got a very positive response on the doors considering the sustained onslaught of misinformation from the government. The public now realise that we are being asked to approve for any reason the killing of the unborn baby up to 12 weeks and on mental health grounds up to six months.

“Many of the parents of children with disabilities tell us they are greatly upset that their children are so little valued by this government who wants to remove the Eighth Amendment so that children like theirs can be legally killed up to full term.

"Everyone should vote No so that every baby in the womb has a constitutional right to life. Politicians should have no control over who should live and who should die. We need every vote and not voting is allowing children to be killed."

Cathie Shiels of Donegal Together For Yes, said there is a positive mood in the Yes side.

“We are positive - the polls are looking good. It is really important that people get out and vote in Donegal. Every vote really does count.

“We are out every day and everyone is really digging deep and lots of people are travelling home from all over to cast their vote or to help with canvassing or flyers and help push it home in the last couple of days.

“The canvasses I have been on have been really positive - in some parts of Inishowen there is a two to one Yes vote. Some people are undecided and might be undecided until they get into the polling booth but the facts and information we have been giving them will help them vote with a conscience so we can have a compassionate, caring country for everybody living in it."