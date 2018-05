Today will be a dry bright day with long spells of sunshine.

Mild or warm with highs of 18 to 21 Celsius in mostly light east to southeast breezes.

However, sea breezes will develop locally keeping it a little cooler near some coasts.

Dry overnight with long clear spells and light breezes.

Some mist or fog patches will develop overnight.

Temperatures will dip to between 6 and 9 Celsius.