Key Donegal road projects go out to consultation again

Three more days of public consultation are being held on proposed major infrastructure projects in Donegal.

The consultations about proposed projects on the N13, N14 and N14 roads in the county are to give as many people as possible an opportunity to have their say on potential routes on the Trans-European Transport Network, or TEN-T, routes for three key corridors on National Primary Roads.

The projects are being proposed for the N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region; the N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham; and the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane/A5 Link.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh said: “I am urging people who live and travel along these routes to make their voices heard here.

“These major road schemes are key priorities in the National Development Plan 2018-2027. And the public must seize the opportunity being offered here in the coming week.

“In Donegal right now we have construction teams at work on the ground on three major road projects.

“The TEN-T - a large-scale improvement project backed by Europe - is giving this Government the chance to take our investment in better roads one step further.

“We need the commuters, the people who live and travel in these areas to get on board and to bring their local knowledge to the mix in order to make these ambitious proposals a reality.”

The Trans-European Transport Network, or TEN-T, are a selection of strategically important transport corridors throughout the European Union (EU).

The public consultation events will be held on Tuesday, May 29th in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey; Wednesday, May 30th in the Radisson Blu in Letterkenny and on Thursday, May 31 in the County House in Lifford. Each event will run for six hours per day from 2pm to 8pm.

Mr McHugh, Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands, said: “The N13, N14 and N15 (N56) have been specifically selected and prioritised for improvement to address safety and operational issues. The work has the potential to make a huge difference to the area and people need to have their say."

It will be the second round of public events to discuss the TEN-T. Interested parties can also contact Donegal County Council and ask for an information booklet and feedback form to be posted out or they could also go online at http://www.donegal-ten-t.ie/.