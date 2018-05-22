Today in Donegal and a look ahead to very good weekend weather

Today will be dry and sunny spells will develop after a misty start in some parts. Maximum temperatures will range from about 13 to 16 degrees. Winds mostly light or moderate north to northeasterly, with a sea breeze likely on the east coast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, some really warm weather on the way with Met Eireann forecasting highs of 20 to 21 degrees:

Saturday: Warm on Saturday and becoming more humid with highs of 20 or 21 degrees Celsius, but about 16 or 17 degrees in some eastern areas. Most places will be dry, some sunny spells but there will be more cloud about with the risk of some scattered showers. Sunday and Monday: Latest indications suggest warm and very humid conditions on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the low to mid-twenties in mostly moderate easterly breezes and muggy at night. Many places will be dry but some thundery outbreaks are likely to occur at times.