Deaths in Donegal -Monday evening, May 21st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Danny McLaughlin, Glasha, Carndonagh

- Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

- Lily Lafferty, Bunn, Glengad, Malin

- Bishop Emeritus of Elphin, Christopher Jones, St. Mary’s, Sligo andRathcroghan, Co. Roscommon

- Calum Nugent, Upper Carnamuggagh

The death has taken place of Danny McLaughlin, Glasha, Carndonagh

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.15am, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh.

Reposing at Heritage Funeral Home, The Village, East Kilbride on Friday 25th May, from 12 noon to 2pm.

Leaving his family home at 5:30pm on Friday 25th May for reception and vigil at St Leonards R.C. Church, East Kilbride. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday 26th May at 10am, followed by burial at Phillipshill Cemetery.

Lily Lafferty, Bunn, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place of Lily Lafferty, Bunn, Glengad, Malin



Removal from the Carndonagh Hospital Chapel of Rest today, Monday, at 1pm to her late residence. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Bishop Emeritus of Elphin, Christopher Jones, St. Mary’s, Sligo and late of Rathcroghan, Co. Roscommon and Hazelwood, Sligo

The death has occurred of Bishop Emeritus of Elphin, Christopher Jones, St. Mary’s, Sligo and late of Rathcroghan, Co. Roscommon and Hazelwood, Sligo.

Reposing at St. Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo from 12noon to 6pm on Monday followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Burial follows in the Cathedral grounds. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Social Services or North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Calum Nugent, Upper Carnamuggagh

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Calum Nugent, Upper Carnamuggagh.

Remains reposing at his residence at Upper Carnamuggagh.

Rosary at 9pm tonight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12pm in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

