Jail warning given to Kinlough mother-of-four by judge

A young Kinlough woman, with 13 previous convictions, including a number for theft, had her case adjourned until November 1 to monitor at Ballyshannon District Court.

25-year-old Jennifer Ward Oak Grove, Kinlough pleaded guilty to handling stolen property, namely a heater, a four pronged fork and other items on January 6 2017.

Inspector Denis Joyce said the various items were stolen from a riding stables on December 7/8 2016.

The young mother-of-four was arrested at her home in Oak Grove, Kinlough and made admissions, the court heard.

The defendant had previously served two months in jail for theft offences.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the defendant had co-operated fully with gardai and her statement ran to a number of pages and also gave the gardai valuable information in investigating other matters.

The defendant had been keeping bad company and had not checked where the items that were given to her, had come from.

Already got a chance

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant had a number of convictions for theft and had already got a chance and served only two weeks in jail.

And now she “was up and at it again” so she must go to jail.

The judge jailed the defendant for three months and fixed leave to appeal to the circuit court at a bond of E100 and a further bond of €2,100, of which €700 was to be in cash. The defendant pleaded with the judge for mercy saying she had four children.

“Notify the HSE that she has four children”, said the judge.

The defendant again asked for a chance and the judge said no.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern pleaded that the level of co-operation to the gardai had led to the recovery of a lot of other items.

Another individual was now serving a two- year sentence as a result of this co-operation, the court heard.

Mr McGovern asked the court to consider “holding it over her head” given the level of her co-operation.

The judge said the defendant was part of a “group of thieves”.

The judge said he was reluctantly adjourning the case to November 2 with liberty for the gardai to re-enter.“I am telling you if there is the slightest suggestion of you being guilty of a relevant matter it will not be three months, it will be six months you will be getting”.

The judge said the six months sentence would only be on the charge before the court and apart from any other charge.

He said the court would not be finished with the defendant on November 2, as her case would be put back for another 12 months to see how she behaved.