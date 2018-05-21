Donegal retains 13 Blue Flag beaches.

Donegal’s 13 Blue Flag beaches have all retained the award for 2018.

The Blue Flag is an international award for beach excellence and is operated in Ireland by An Taisce with support from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The award is presented to beaches and marinas which have excellent water quality and which achieve high standards across a wide range of other criteria including environmental education, management of the environment, safety and other services.

The 13 Blue Flag beaches in Donegal are: Downings, Rossnowlagh, Greencastle Marina, Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Culdaff, Fintra, Killahoey, Magherawarden (Portsalon), Marblehill, Murvagh, Portnoo /Naran, and Shroove.

Four Donegal beaches received Green Coast Awards: Ballyhernan, Dooey, Drumnatinney, and Magheroarty.

Port Arthur missed out due to failure to meet the stringent water quality standard required.

The Green Coast Award is given to sites which have excellent water quality but which may be less developed and less populated than Blue Flag beaches.