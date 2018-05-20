Another Donegal memory from our latest book - Yesteryears

Yesteryears, a Donegal Democrat photographic trip down memory lane is on sale in newsagents and other shops across the county and it's generating great interest as the mix of photographs and the focus on Euro 88 is proving very popular with readers.

To whet your appetite, here's another image from the book, apologies as it isn't as sharp as we would wish, but we felt it would be of huge interest so we included it. The photo entitled 'Sister Act' is from May 1972 from the Erne Hoisery Ltd. Ballyshannon which at the time this photo was first published employed 130 girls and of that 39 are sisters (25% of the work force). There are 12 sets of two and 5 sets of three.

If you know more about this photo, (maybe you're in it), please get in touch with our editor Michael Daly on 074-97-24219 or michael.daly@donegaldemocrat.com

Meanwhile, enjoy our new 2018 Yesteryears book, it's selling well, priced at €10.