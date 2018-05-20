Donegal woman at the wheel as the sensational Queen Victoria cruise liner docks in Killybegs

The Democrat was in Killybegs on Sunday morning to report on the arrival to the port of one of the world's largest cruise ships, the Queen Victoria.

Appropriatley there was a Donegal woman at the helm when the largest cruise liner ever to visit Killybegs was docked.

Nuala O'Donnell from Fintown along with her Captain Thomas Connery, expertly guided the luxury craft into position.

There has been a wonderful buzz in Killybegs all day and roads to and from Ireland's largest fishing port have been busy all day, with dozens of coaches ferrying passengers to and from various destinations from Sliabh Liag to Donegal Town all day.



