More than 1,000 people participate in Bundoran Darkness into Light walk

More than one thousand people woke up in the early hours of Saturday May 12th to walk from Darkness Into Light which was taking place in Bundoran for the first time.

The event which is organised under the stewardship of Pieta House, is in its tenth year nationally but this was the first time it had come to the seaside town.

Chairperson of the Bundoran organising committee Taralouise McCaughey said "unfortunately there are just two many families that are hit by suicide and we felt it was important to bring this issue to the fore in Bundoran by applying last October to run the event.

"We wanted to bring a sense of hope to everyone who is in a dark place that there is a light out there for them and there is always someone to listen."

Speaking after the event on Saturday, Taralouise added that she couldn’t be happier with how it went commenting that "the love and the hope that appeared on Main Street on Saturday morning was just phenomenal and so inspiring.

"Most people were there to walk and support the cause. However others were there as events had affected them and their families personally.

"Many brought pictures of their loved ones to place in the reflective section on the Roguey Walk where participants were asked to walk in silence for a period of time.

“I’d like to thank all those who made the event such a success - all the volunteers, musicians, stewards, the Defence Forces, DJ, businesses who sponsored refreshments and other materials - none of whom hesitated to agree to be part of this important event when asked. A special word of thanks to the committee who helped to pull it all together - Breege Ward, Carmel Mulhern, Rita Chapman, Shane Smyth, Tanya O’Shea and of course my husband Diarmuid who coordinated the volunteers and lots of the logistics.”

The committee are already excited about next year’s event and look forward to seeing everyone again in 2019.