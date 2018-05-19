Comedy time at the Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon next week

Ballyshannon Drama Society proudly present 'Play On!' a comedy by Rick Abbot next week for four nights.

This play tells the hilarious story of an community theatre group trying desperately to put on a play in spite of maddening interruptions from the interfering author who keeps revising the script.Normally, the spring production would be the terrain of director, Bill Greaves, but in his absence Rachel O'Connor will wear his hat. And we wish Bill a speedy recovery and quick return to us, says Rachel.

“We really wanted to do a funny play with a large cast, incorporating some regular faces of the group plus some new ones.

“We have had the best of craic rehearsing this play and we hope the audience enjoy it as much as we have,” she added.

“There’s a lot happening in the play, sound and lighting are important of course and it is great to have access to the fabulous new lighting and sound system just recently installed in the Abbey Centre,” added Rachel.

'Play On!' will run Tuesday 22nd,Wednesday 23rd,Thursday 24th and Saturday 26th of May at 8.30pm in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon. Booking on 071-98-51375 is advisable.

The play is suitable for people of all ages, just make sure you bring your smile and this show will turn that into a laugh!

The cast members are: Ailis McIntyre, Trish Keane, Michael Daly, Amanda Byrne, Sarah Ferguson, Kevin Lilly, Terence McEneaney, Louise Larkin, Jacqueline Lilly, Regina Fahey.