SUNDAY'S DONEGAL WEATHER: Staying warm tomorrow but "high volumes" of rain heading our way on Monday

Donegal and Dublin recorded the highest temperatures of the day today, with a high of 21 degrees in both, and tomorrow temperatures will fall from that high of 21 to 14/17 degrees.

On Sunday it will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain, but good dry and bright periods also. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate southerly winds will veer west to northwest towards evening.

Monday will see heavy rain on western coasts, but again no massive dips in temperature, but Monday will be wet . . .