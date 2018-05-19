Deaths in Donegal - Saturday afternoon, May 19th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Denis O’Donnell, Derryhenny, Doochary

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Denis O’Donnell, Derryhenny, Doochary.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence today from 4pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Monday at 11am in St. Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Coll, Sheskinarone, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Patrick Coll, Sheskinarone, Dungloe His remains will be reposing at his late residence today from 3pm.

Funeral mass on Monday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights from 9pm.

Paudge Jones, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paudge Jones, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. Unexpectedly at his home. Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to McGloin Undertakers on 071/9166158 or 087/2443479.

Bishop Emeritus of Elphin, Christopher Jones, St. Mary’s, Sligo and late of Rathcroghan, Co. Roscommon and Hazelwood, Sligo

The death has occurred of Bishop Emeritus of Elphin, Christopher Jones, St. Mary’s, Sligo and late of Rathcroghan, Co. Roscommon and Hazelwood, Sligo.

Reposing at St. Mary’s, Temple Street, Sligo from 3pm to 7pm on Sunday and from 12noon to 6pm on Monday followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Burial follows in the Cathedral grounds. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Social Services or North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Mary Coyle née McConnell, Clarecastle, Co. Clare and formerly Buncrana

The death has taken place of Mary Coyle née McConnell, Clarecastle, Co. Clare and formerly of Maginn Cottage, Buncrana.

Her remains will arrive at her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Marie McConnell’s residence, 3 Herron Walk, Buncrana today, Saturday, May 19th for approximately 4pm.

Funeral on Monday, May 21st leaving at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Director.

Ned McGee, Ailtaheerin, Downings

The death has taken place of Ned McGee, Ailtaheerin, Downings.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday, May 20th going to the church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Marie Joyce, 25 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway

The death has taken place of Marie Joyce, 25 Rockbarton Road, Salthill, Galway – sister of Keyna Barrett, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Rockbarton Road, Salthill.

Funeral from there on Monday, May 21st going to Christ the King church, Salthill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery, Salthill.

Shirley Doherty, Dunaff Head Clonmany

The death has taken place of Shirley Doherty, Dunaff Head, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, May 20th that 9.20am going to St Michael's Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors

House private please from 11pm until 10am

Bridget Carr (Biddy Rua), Colntallagh, Downings and formerly of Fanad

The death occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Bridget Carr (Biddy Rua), Colntallagh, Downings, formerly of Toome, Fanad.

Funeral leaving her sister’s Mariah McVeigh’s home, Killavee on Sunday at 1.30pm going to Fanavolty for Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Lakehouse c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Hughie Mc Clafferty, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Hughie Mc Clafferty, Gortahork.

Remains will repose at his late home in Gortahork. Removal from there on Sunday, May 20th, going to Christ The King Church, Gortahork for 1pm.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm. Family time after the rosary until 10am.

Joan Gallen, née Mc Dermott, 42 Meetinghouse Street, Strabane, formerly Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Joan Gallen, née Mc Dermott, 42 Meetinghouse Street, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, May 19th at 2.35pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 3pm.

Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

