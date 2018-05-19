NEWS
Silent vigil in response to cervical smear controversy to be held in Donegal Town
A Silent Vigil is planned for Saturday, June 2nd in the Diamond Donegal Town at 2pm in response to the cervical smear controversy.
The Vigil, according to numerous posts being shared online, is being organised to "allow people locally show their support for all the women who have died and and for those women who are still suffering as a result of the cervical cancer scandal. Everyone is asked to show their support."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on