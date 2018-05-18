Good weather for today Saturday in Donegal, things to change on Sunday

Any mist patches will soon clear this morning and it will be another dry and bright day with good sunny spells in the morning and afternoon. Cloud will gradually build from the west later in the day. South to southwest winds will be light to moderate in the morning, but will freshen by afternoon and become strong and gusty along the west coast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, but again it will be cooler in coastal areas.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Cloud will thicken from the west on Saturday evening with rain developing there on Saturday night. Then outbreaks of rain will affect much of the western half of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees, with light to moderate southerly winds.

Sunday will be generally rather dull and damp with patchy outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will range between 14 and 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds. Later in the day the winds in the west of the country will veer to the north introducing cooler weather there. Overnight temperatures will range between 7 and 10 degrees. #

MONDAY

There is still a degree of uncertainty for Monday, current indications suggest that the frontal band bringing rain on Sunday will linger along the west coast, with some heavy bursts developing in some central and western areas, along with northerly winds and cool conditions, while in the east and southeast there'll be a fine and warm day with sunny spells and light to moderate southerly winds there. However, there is a risk that this rain bearing front will push through to the east also.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is currently looking mainly dry with any lingering rain clearing early. There'll be light northerly winds by this stage and temperatures around normal in the east and south but cooler in areas exposed to that northerly wind.

The current indications for midweek next week is for another spell of rain on Wednesday night but otherwise a lot of dry weather.