Dumped barbeque , golf buggy and timber on beautiful Donegal beach

A Dublin man who admitted dumping litter on Rossnowlagh beach, has been fined €1,000 at Ballyshannon District Court.

In fining 59-year-old David Peter Douglas, Leopardstown Grove, Blackrock, Judge Kevin Kilrane said his actions were “the worst form of pollution”.

The court was told the defendant was spotted with a car and trailer dumping pieces of timber that had protruding nails and various other items including a barbeque and a golf buggy at the scenic beach.

Judge Kilrane said this was a “shocking offence” to put rubbish on a lovely beach and hope that it would be swept out to sea or that someone else would dispose of it. The judge said the defendant was a “professional man” who was careful not to have any papers in the rubbish that might reveal his identity.

The court was told that gardai received several calls about dumping at Rossnowlagh Beach on October 8 last year. Inspector Denis Jocye said there were reports of a large amount of timber and other items being dumped on the beach. Gardai noticed a black jeep and a man who was tidying up a large amount of litter.

The defendant immediately admitted littering the beach, the court heard. The defendant, who represented himself, said he apologized to the court and the gardai for a “terrible lack of judgement”. He repeated his apologies and said he came back on the following day to remove the litter.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked the defendant if he was not aware that he was littering an area of outstanding beauty. The defendant said he had been coming to Rossnowlagh for 59 years and was cleaning out his mother’s caravan. He admitted that he hoped the tide would carry the rubbish out to sea.