Falcarragh gets €80,500 for a new community centre

Funding of €80,500 for a new community centre in Falcarragh has been announced.

The community centre is about 725 square metres on the site of the Halla Niomh Fhionáin includes a main hall with stage and seating for 400 people, a childcare centre, multi-purpose rooms and catering facilities as well as accessible toilets and changing facilities.

Donegal TD and Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands Joe McHugh has announced €80,500 grant to complete a new community centre in Falcarragh.

The Government Chief Whip travelled to the town to meet those involved in the project and to see how work has developed in recent years.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone involved in this project in An Fhál Charrach and their ambitions to revive the town and rebuild community spirit,” Mr McHugh said.

“Many years of effort have gone into this work and the support that I have secured from Government is worth somewhere in the region of €700,000 to the Gaeltacht community.

“The people of an Fhál Charrach can now look forward to using the new centre and the pitch that was funded by almost €100,000 of a Sports Capital grant.

“Focusing on the needs of a community by developing a centre like this brings people together. It gives them roots in their town and it will long be seen as one of the most practical ways a Gaeltacht community can come together to safeguard the Irish language for the next generation.

“The implementation of the language planning process, which will begin shortly in this area, means that a facility like this will be even more important.”

During his first term as Gaeltacht Minister, McHugh sanctioned €31,600 in funding towards hiring advisors for the construction of the proposed new centre.

Choiste Forbartha an Fháil Charrach also got €97,500 from the Sports Capital Grant for the development of a football pitch.