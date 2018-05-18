NEWS
Thousands of white crosses placed along Donegal road
The crosses have been placed along the main road from Derry to Letterkenny
Crosses placed along the N13 near Manorcunningham.
Thousands of white wooden crosses have been placed along the main road from Derry to Letterkenny.
It is understood the crosses were placed by a local pro-life group.
The crosses were placed along the verge of the Letterkenny-bound lane overnight.
They stretch from Bridgend along the N13 to the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on