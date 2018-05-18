NEWS

Thousands of white crosses placed along Donegal road

The crosses have been placed along the main road from Derry to Letterkenny

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Thousands of white crosses placed along Donegal road by No campaigners

Crosses placed along the N13 near Manorcunningham.

Thousands of white wooden crosses have been placed along the main road from Derry to Letterkenny.

It is understood the crosses were placed by a local pro-life group.

The crosses were placed along the verge of the Letterkenny-bound lane overnight.

They stretch from Bridgend along the N13 to the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny.