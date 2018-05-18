29 additional Special Needs Assistants for Donegal schools announced

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced an extra 29 Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) will be working in schools across the county when the new school year starts.

With this new allocation a total of 731 SNAs will be working in Donegal schools – 466 in primary schools, 208 in post-primary and 57 in special schools.

More than 15,000 SNAs will be working nationwide in schools come September - a 42% increase on the figures in 2011 when the number stood at 10,575.

Mr McHugh, Government Chief Whip, said: “More and more children with special educational needs are learning and taking an active part in our schools in Donegal.

“Ensuring the funding is there to provide for additional Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) helps these children to participate more fully in school life.

“This increase in the number of SNAs in Donegal is an investment in our children," he said.