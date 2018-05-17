Donegal Democrat rolling back the years with another book full of magical memories

We have another massive new 'Yesteryears' publication in the shops and it's packed with fantastic photographs from down through the years.

Following on from last year's publication, we have another offering with hundreds of photographs taken from our archives and presented in a really lively, eye-catching style.

Some of the photographs featured are from long-forgotten events, we also feature images from more recent times; this is an album of some of our very best images over the years, all presented in a striking format and in many cases the photographs used are full A4 size, allowing for maximum impact.

There's a fantastic section dedicated to Euro 1988 featuring the work of photographer Paddy Gallagher, while Brian McDaid has a section in the book where we get to enjoy his keen eye for capturing a moment in time.

In a huge sports section, which includes many offerings from among others staff photographer Thomas Gallagher, there's literally something for everyone in the audience - action, reaction, happy and sad moments, all brilliantly presented.

Many of these photos, used in confined space in some cases in our newspapers over the years, have the benefit in this publication of being displayed in all their glory.

For the most part we have tried to concentrate on the lighter, positive events that have featured via photography in our papers over the years.

In Yesteryears we have a strong leaning towards 'not that long ago', although, if you're very young, the year 2000 can seem like a very long time ago.

Available in shops across the county and beyond, we think you will enjoy reading it as much as we have putting it together.