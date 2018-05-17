Funding of €2.1m for Donegal community facility announced

Donegal town is getting a major boost with the announcement that €2.1million is to be invested in a new community facility.

The new facility will house a public library, a family resource centre and a centre for youth organisation Foróige.

Almost half of the funding has been awarded by Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, and the remainder will be provided by Donegal County Council.

The multi-purpose community facility will include a new public library running to 630 square metres.

The project is due to be complete by 2020.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh announced the €2.1million investment saying “it will pay off in spades with the value it will bring to the community of Donegal town”.

“Libraries are a part of the social fabric of a community and this significant investment will do wonders for bringing people together to learn from each other, not just from books,” he said.

“It is not just a place for storing books, this new facility will become a community hub and help as a place for people to develop skills and interests.

“I cannot thank Minister Ring highly enough for the work that he and his department have put into getting this multimillion euro investment over the line.”

The facility is expected to attract an up to 80,000 visits a year as more local people, visitors and tourists make use of the new building.

Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, said: “I am delighted to allocate €1 million for this multi-purpose facility which will have a really positive impact on Donegal Town.

“The library will meet the significant and diverse needs of the local community and will act as a hub of educational, cultural, information resources and civic engagement.”

Donegal town’s library is housed in a Donegal ETB building on the Mountcharles road.

Two years ago Donegal Town Credit Union proposed the construction of a community facility to house the library, family resource centre and foróige, on a site beside its premises in Donegal town.



