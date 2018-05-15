Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, May 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Declan Sharkey, Galway and Ranafast

- Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh

- Kathleen (Kitty) McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

- Francis Cunningham, Meenaneary, formerly of Teelin

- Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille

- Collette Connolly, Buckode, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

- Mary Callaghan, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Glenfin of Declan Sharkey, Galway. Son of Aiden and Una Sharkey, Ranafast and Galway and nephew of Lorcan Sharkey.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 11am going to Poolnarooma Salthill Galway.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Eddie Moy Funeral Director, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Tony McCole, Church Road, Carndonagh



Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from 3pm until 9pm today, Monday, and from 11am to 9pm tomorrow, Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen (Kitty) McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny, of Kathleen (Kitty) McGee.

Reposing at her late residence. Family time was from 11pm Tuesday until 10 am this morning. Kitty's Remains will leave her home at 6.30 p.m. today, Tuesday, going to St. Colmcille's Church, Fintown, to arrive for 7 p.m, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Francis Cunningham, Meenaneary, formerly of Teelin



The death has taken place peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital of Francis Cunningham, Meenaneary, formerly of Teelin. Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, at 2pm on Monday 14th May to arrive at his late residence in Meenaneary for 3pm, travelling via Killybegs. Funeral Mass at 11.00 am on Wednesday the 16th May in St. Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital through Curran's Funeral Services or any family member.

Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille

The death has occurred of Mary McBride Barnes Road, Ballybofey and formerly Cashel, Glencolumbkille.

Her remains will repose at her home on Monday, May 14th from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Tuesday, May 15th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, May 16th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Muscular Dystrophy, c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Collette Connolly, Buckode, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully of Collette Connolly, Buckode, Kinlough, at Sligo University Hospital.

Remains reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm with removal to St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Rock Hospital patient Comfort Fund, c/o Gilmartin undertakers.

Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in London of Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, 25th May, at the Church of the Holy Name, Arbrook Lane, Claygate, Surrey.

It will be followed by a private committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Mouth Cancer Foundation.

