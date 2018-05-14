Caravan stolen from Donegal caravan park

Gardaí in Bundoran are appealing for information after a caravan was stolen from a caravan park in the town.

The caravan, valued at €3,500, was taken at around 4.30am on Friday from the Dartry View Holiday Park.

CCTV has captured the caravan being towed away by a vehicle.

It is understood the owner of the caravan lives outside the county.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious between 12 midnight and 4.30am on Friday, May 11th in the Bundoran area to contact them at Bundoran Garda station on 071 984 1203.