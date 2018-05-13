So who won that big lotto jackpot last night?

The West was well and truly awake today as it emerged a lucky player in Co. Galway scooped last night’s mega Lotto jackpot worth more than €8.5 million.



And three Lotto players from Cavan, Tipperary and Louth matched 5 Numbers + Bonus to win a cool €41,933 each PLUS the special May Lotto Getaway promotion prize of a luxury holiday voucher worth €20,000.



The shop that sold the life-changing €8,549,067 Lotto Jackpot winning ticket was Corrib Oil Service Station in The Hill, Loughrea, making it Galway's 93rd Lotto Jackpot win since Lotto launched in 1988. Galway’s total Lotto jackpot prize win now stands at a whopping €146 million.



Corrib Oil Service Station store manager, Pat Halligan, said this morning that Lotto fever has gripped the histroic town as news spread about the thrilling win. “The excitement is unreal. There is a great buzz in the shop today with people coming in checking their tickets and speculating about the winner. This is the biggest ever National Lottery win for this shop and we would love if it was a local.”



“This is a busy store with more than 30 full and part-time staff and we are in party mode today. The staff were told the great news last night by WhatsApp so there is a carnival atmpshere here.”



The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, and with a lot of traffic through the shop it could be anyone, Pat said. The shop is part of the Corrib Oil Group with more than 14 stores in Ireland.



Last night's winning numbers were: 5, 6, 14, 19, 22, 30 and Bonus 24 .



Meanwhile there were an incredible three winners matched five numbers plus the bonus to win €41,933 in last night’s draw. For the month of May each match five winner also gets a luxury holiday voucher worth €20,000. This is the 5th winners of the May Lotto Getaway promotion so far.



The winning Match 5 + Bonus tickets were sold in: Dunnes Stores, The Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth; Gully’s Daybreak, The Square, Newport, Co. Tipperary and the Post Office in Bailieborough, Co Cavan.



A National Lottery spokesperson today appealed to all its players in Galway to check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the life changing €8.5 million. “We are absolutely delighted for the lucky winner! This is the 4th Lotto jackpot win of the year and the highest so far, and between them the four winners have shared over €25 million. It is vital that players check their tickets. They can do so in-store or through the National Lottery App.”



“We also congratulate our three Match 5 + Bonus winners! Our May Lotto Geteaway promotion has proven hugely successful with five winners so far spread from all around Ireland.”



Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes all over Ireland in the areas of sport, health, community, welfare, arts, heritage, culture and the Irish Language. Last year alone more than €226 million was raised.

