Yesteryears: A Donegal trip down memory lane
Pictured from left are Joan Muldoon, Donegal Town, Nan McGill, Ardara, and Mary Daly, Ballyshannon speaking to Seán Ó Siocháin, the Ard Stiúrthóir CLCG at a GAA function in Donegal Town.
The Donegal Democrat is rolling back the years with the much anticipated second edition of the 'Yesteryears' series which is in shops around the county now.
'Yesteryears' is a captivating photographic trip down memory lane, which will undoubtedly be a collectors item in years to come.
The 140-page publication celebrates the people, places and events from the last forty years and more.
'Yesteryears' will take its readers on a nostalgic and unforgettable journey through time.
'Yesteryears', is priced at just €10 and well worth checking out.
