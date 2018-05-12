Weekend Weather Prospects for Donegal

A very mixed weekend of weather in store, sunny spells and showers the norm. The temperature won't go past 14 degrees and there will be rain showers.

Today, Saturday 12th will see a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.

It will become mainly dry on Saturday night, though showers may continue in western coastal areas. It will turn cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees giving a touch of grass frost and some shallow fog. Winds will be light.

Tomorrow, Sunday, May 13 will start mainly dry and bright with some sunshine so if you're going to the games in Ballybofey or out and about generally, make sure you plan for all sorts of weather. Showers will develop again in the afternoon and a few will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in just light breezes. The showers will die out early Sunday night and another cold night will follow with some grass frost.