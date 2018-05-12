Large attendance for launch of Belleek Regatta Cot Races

A large crowd turned out for the launch of the first ever Belleek Regatta Cot Races at Stepping Stones, Community Centre, near the marina in the scenic border village on Thursday evening.

Sean O'Loughlin, Dr. Tom Kiernan and Sylvester Maguire at the launch of the Belleek Regatta Cot Races and Cot Boat Exhibition by Lough Erne Heritage & Belleek Chamber of Commerce in the Stepping Stones Community Centre on Thurday evening. Photo Thomas Gallagher INDD150518TG1 Belleek RegattaTG6

It was jointly organised by the Lough Erne Heritage and Belleek Chamber of Commerce.

One of the highlights of a very enjoyable launch was an exhibition of photographs and memories of the famous Lough Erne Cot that has served as an important mode of transport on the broad Lough for centuries.

Fred Tiernan of Lough Erne Heritage opened the exhibition in the well- appointed Stepping Stones and guest speakers included Belleek local historians Joe O’Loughlin and John Cunningham who spoke about the history of the famous river and its importance as a means of travel for many centuries

The audience was given a memorable insight into the heritage and history of the Lough Erne Cot Racing by Fred Tiernan.

And a Belleek Regatta involving the famous Lough Erne Cots will take place on July 14.