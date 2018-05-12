1.6 million Britons read all about Donegal

An article highlighting Donegal and its connection with Star Wars has appeared in the online version of the Metro, profiling the county to its 1.6 million daily readers – or potential British holidaymakers for Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland in London, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, invited journalist Almara Abgarian to visit Donegal last month. The resulting article was published under the headline “May the force be with you as you explore Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way”.

The article highlights Donegal’s rugged coastline and the wide range of land and water-based activities on offer – such as climbing, horse riding, surfing, diving and paddleboarding.

Almara offers some great tips on what to see and do, as well as where to eat. "For all its stunning views and adventure activities, it’s the stillness of Donegal that will stay with you," she wrote.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We are delighted with the excellent coverage in the Metro online. It’s a great way of showcasing Donegal to a large audience of potential British visitors – helping us to spread the word about what a great place it is to visit and what makes a holiday in Donegal so memorable.

"Publicity is an important element of our overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the British media of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Ireland.”