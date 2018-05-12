Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, May 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Francie Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan

- Mary Callaghan, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

- Gerald Monagle, Priestown, Carndonagh

- Betty Shovlin Ballykilduff, Portnoo

- Kathleen Doherty, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

- Conor Williamson, Doonan, Donegal town and Frosses

- Eileen Concannon Burke, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Milford and Ardara

- Celine Surpless, Dromore Letterkenny

- Seamus Mc Gettigan, Lecamy, Carndonagh

Francie Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan

The sudden death has taken place of Francie Ward, Boltifree, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at his home from 5pm today (Saturday)

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in London of Mary Callaghan, formerly of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, 25th May, at the Church of the Holy Name, Arbrook Lane, Claygate, Surrey.

It will be followed by a private committal at the crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Mouth Cancer Foundation.

Gerald Monagle, Priestown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Gerald Monagle, Priestown, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Beechill Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana took place on Friday evening to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, 13th May at 12.15pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Betty Shovlin Ballykilduff, Portnoo

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Betty Shovlin, Ballykilduff, Portnoo.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, 13th May at 12.30 p.m to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

There will be a one way system in operation to the wake house with entry at the Kilclooney Chapel and exit via Clooney.

Kathleen Doherty, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Cockhill for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Porter Funeral Directors

House private please from 11pm to 11am.

Conor Williamson, Doonan, Donegal town and Frosses

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Conor Williamson, Doonan, Donegal Town and formerly The Roose, Frosses.

Reposing at his home in Doonan, Donegal town from 12 noon to 10pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, Donegal Town with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Solace Cancer Support Group, Donegal Town c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private on Sunday morning please. Enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Director, Frosses.

Eileen Concannon Burke, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Milford and Ardara

The death has taken place of Eileen Concannon Burke, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Milford and Ardara.

Her remains reposed at Flynn's Funeral Home, Athlone on Friday evening.

Removal from there on Saturday morning going to St Mary’s Church, Athlone for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Removal from there afterwards going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara to arrive approximately 5pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to IMNDA c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

Celine Surpless, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Celine Surpless, Dromore Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the residence of her nephew Damien McFadden, Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Netowncunningham on Saturday morning May 11th at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Seamus McGettigan, Lecamy, Carndonagh

The sudden death has taken place of Seamus Mc Gettigan, Lecamy, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, May 12th at 10.15 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to: Coronary Care, Letterkenny c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.