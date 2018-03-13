St Patrick's Day parade cancelled in Glenties

The midnight St Patrick’s Day parade in Glenties has been cancelled due to the unavailability of marching bands.

The town’s parade that started at one minute past midnight last year was hailed as a huge success and the Glenties Community Development Group had been planning to repeat the event this year.

The town had not had a tradition of a parade in recent years as it found a difficulty in getting bands to take apart due to appearances at other parades.

But the Glenties Community Development Group has announced that it has to cancel this year’s planned event, mainly due to the unavailability of marching bands.

Brian Carr of the group said a unanimous decision had been taken at a meeting of the group this week.

“With bands not being available, apart from Maghera band, it just makes it impossible to have a parade without them,” Mr Carr said.

“This wasn't an easy decision after last year's success, but we exhausted every avenue to try to make it work but it just couldn't be done. It now makes last year's even more special.”

He said a number of bands had other commitments and could not make the event.

“We tried a lot of other bands in different areas and we just decided it was impossible to run a parade without bands. We decided to pull the parade. It was not an easy decision.”

But the group will be making efforts to repeat the event next year.

“We agreed we will put a few things in place earlier for next year and we will be working on the next few months.”