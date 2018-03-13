Today's weather in Donegal

Make the most of this morning and today folks, it's a beauty, but there's rain expected by evening time.

This morning will be dry and bright. However, cloud will increase gradually during the day and a few spots of light rain or drizzle may develop during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be light at first, mainly southerly in direction, gradually freshening as the day progresses. Maximum temperatures 7 to 9 Celsius.

Met Éireann say tonight will be breezy and wet, with occasional rain, persistent at times. Hill and coastal fog also. There will be some heavy falls with a risk of localised flooding. Mild, however, in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds. Minimum temperatures 5 to 7 Celsius.