Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, March 13th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bridget Harkin, Glasgow and Annagry

- Mick McConalogue, Gleneely

- Madge Doherty, Malin.

- Michael Duffy, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey

- Patrick Sweeney, Straleel, Carrick

- Jimmy McGurran, Bundoran

- John Tourish, Lifford

- Pat Lynch, Inver

- Olive Hartnett, Maghery and Cork

- Randal Faulkner, Ramelton

Bridget Harkin, nee Duffy, formerly of Annagry

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Bridget Harkin, nee Duffy, formerly of Annagry.

Remains are reposing at her sister Theresa’s residence in Kingspark, Glasgow.

Leaving there on Wednesday, March 14th going to St Brigid’s Church, Toryglen for 6.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.

Mick McConalogue, Cashel, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his residence of Mick McConalogue, Cashel, Gleneely.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Madge Doherty (Owen), Ballynahona, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has taken place at her residence of Madge Doherty (Owen), Ballynahona, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Duffy, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Michael Duffy, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter, Michelle Maguire Duffy, 11 Barnes Court, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, March 14th, at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.



Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St.Joseph's Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Patrick Sweeney, Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred of Patrick Sweeney, Straleel, Carrick.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara took place on Monday evening to his late residence where they will repose until Wednesday morning.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran

The death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran.

Reposing at the Rosary Chapel Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 am Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House strictly private please. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral director on 0719841547.

John Tourish, 3 Albert Terrace, Lifford, formerly Whitecross, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Tourish, 3 Albert Terrace, Lifford, formerly Whitecross, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 6pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday morning, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am , family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Pat Lynch, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Pat Lynch, The Port, Inver.

Remains were removed from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Monday to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Olive Hartnett, Falmore, Maghery, Dungloe, and Cork

The death has occurred in The Galway Clinic of Olive Hartnett, Falmore and Cork.

Reposing in her son Cormac’s house, in Falmore, Maghery.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock, with removal immediately afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Mallow, Co. Cork, where she will repose overnight.

Funeral on Wednesday, at St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Cork at a time to be confirmed.

Randal Faulkner, Bayhill, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Randal Faulkner, Bayhill, Ramelton.

A private cremation will take place.

The family would like to invite all his friends and colleagues to Conway's Bar in Ramelton at 2pm on Thursday to celebrate his life.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice, care of McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

