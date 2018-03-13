Conor going for place in Glór Tíre semi-final tonight

Conor O’Donnell, the young Dungloe country singer is back on TV tonight for yet another appearance on the popular TG 4’S Glór Tíre singing contest.

It’s the quarter-final and 23 year-old Conor is competing with five other contestants for one of the four places in next week's semi - final of TG4’s most talented newcomer.

The apprentice plummer hasalready successful come through three rounds of the competition and is now hoping to make it through to the semi- final.

“It has been a great experience so far and I have enjoyed every minutes of it,” said Conor.

“I really enjoyed last Tuesday night which was the first live show. I had done two shows in November but they were recorded.

“last week's show was live and of the three shows so far last week’s was the most enjoyable.”

One of the five will be eliminated after tonight with four going through to next week’s semi-final.

Conor wooed the voting audience with a brilliant rendition of George Strait’s Fireman.

And he has chosen another upbeat number for tonight's performance.

He will sing the Eric Clapton classic, Lay Down Sally.

The viewing audience decide who goes through from tonight’s programme

Voting is by text and telephone or on the Glór Tíe App.Those voting on the App for the first time receives five free votes.

The show goes out live between 9.30 and 10.30 pm.

To vote for Conor text 5307 or telephone number 1513415102. You can also vote on the Glór 2 App.



So let's get behind the young Dungloe man and make sure he is one of the five that make it through to next week's semi-final.