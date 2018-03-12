Katelyn scoops top spot in Road Safety Art competition

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps Football Club announced the winners in their recent Primary School Road Safety Art competition. The competition was open to all Primary Schools in the county and attracted over 1,000 entries.

The winning drawing was submitted by Katelyn Nic a tSeachlainn, Scoil an Choimín, Clochan. The winning art work will feature as an advertising hoarding promoting Road Safety in Finn Park for the 2018 season. The presentation of prizes took place at Finn Harps first home game of the new season against Shelbourne at Finn Park, Ballybofey on Friday 9th March. The game finished 1-1 and all the winners present had a great evening as guests of Finn Harps.

Donegal Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell, praised all the schools for their participation in this very important Road Safety initiative. He said, “I would like to thank all the schools for getting behind this exciting competition. This year again the standard was amazing across all ages and categories and I want to congratulate all the entrants for your excellent and imaginative drawings. I wish to also congratulate all the winners and particularly at this time, urge all parents and guardians around the county to build on the work being done in our schools by demonstrating safe and responsible road use at all times. We need to continue to promote road safety in Donegal and help us make the roads of Donegal a safer place for all road users.”

The category prizes were awarded to -

* Eadaoin Finnegan, Creevy NS, Ballyshannon.

* Aisling McFadden, Scoil Cholmcille NS, Murroe, Dunfanaghy.

* Rowan Zava Mason Buchanan, St. Joseph’s NS, Rathmullan.

* Tommy Friel, St. Naul’s NS, Keelogs, Inver.

* Shea O’Leary, St. Baithin’s NS, St. Johnston.