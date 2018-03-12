Man flown by helicopter to Belfast hospital following collision near Kesh

A man involved in a traffic collision near Kesh in County Fermanagh was flown by helicopter to a Belfast hospital.

The traffic collision occurred about 12:40 between Kesh and Boa Island Road.

It is understood the collision was between a lorry and a car containing two persons.

One male was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by helicopter.

The Pettigo Road near Kesh is closed and motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area.