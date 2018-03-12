DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, March 12th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Michael Duffy, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey
- Patrick Sweeney, Straleel, Carrick
- Jimmy McGurran, Bundoran
- John Tourish, Lifford
- Pat Lynch, Inver
- Olive Hartnett, Maghery and Cork
- Randal Faulkner, Ramelton
Michael Duffy, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Michael Duffy, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey.
Remains
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St.Joseph's Community Hospital, care of any family member.
Patrick Sweeney, Straleel, Carrick
The death has occurred of Patrick Sweeney, Straleel, Carrick.
Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara this evening at
Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for
Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran
The death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran.
John Tourish, 3 Albert Terrace, Lifford, formerly Whitecross, Raphoe
The death has occurred
His remains will be reposing at his late residence from
Funeral from there on Tuesday at
Requiem Mass at
Family time please from
Pat Lynch, The Port, Inver
The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Pat Lynch, The Port, Inver.
Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday at
Olive Hartnett, Falmore, Maghery, Dungloe, and Cork
The death has occurred in The Galway Clinic of Olive Hartnett, Falmore
Reposing in her son Cormac’s house, in Falmore, Maghery. Wake from
Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St.
Funeral on Wednesday, at St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Cork at a time to be confirmed.
Randal Faulkner, Bayhill, Ramelton
The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Randal Faulkner, Bayhill, Ramelton.
A private cremation will take place.
The family would like to invite all his friends and colleagues to Conway's Bar in Ramelton at
Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice, care of McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.
