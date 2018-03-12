Donegal gardaí assaulted at scene of fatal road collision

A number of gardaí were assaulted as they attended the scene of a fatal road collision in Donegal on Saturday night.

Emmet McClelland from Coshquin in Derry died after being struck by a car in the border village of Bridgend at 11.55pm on Saturday.

Mr McClelland, who is aged in his 20s, is understood to have been returning from his son’s christening party when he was struck by a silver-colored Opel Omega which was travelling towards Bridgend from Derry.

A group of 20 to 30 people gathered at the scene following the collision.

Superintendent Eugene McGovern said a number of people attempted to interfere with emergency services at the scene and at least two gardaí were assaulted.

“About twenty to thirty people came on the scene,” he said. “It was a hostile situation where certain people tried to interfere with the emergency services who were trying to do their job on the night.”

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat the Buncrana-based superintendent said no action was taken by gardaí against those involved.

“Their primary concern was the victim of the road traffic collision and they endeavoured to get on with what they needed to get done.”

He condemned those who tried to interfere with the emergency services.

“It is totally unacceptable that when emergency services are assisting people in a road traffic situation that members of the public come along and try to interfere for whatever reason they feel fit. Emergency services are trying to help the injured in these scenarios. It was a situation where certain people tried to interfere with emergency services who were trying to do their job on the night.”