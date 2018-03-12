Man arrested following Donegal road death is released

A man who was arrested following the death of a man in his 20s in a fatal road collision in Donegal at the weekend has been released.

Emmet McClelland from Coshquinn , Derry was killed after he was struck by a car in Bridgend just before midnight on Saturday.

Mr McClelland was declared dead at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Another man who was struck escaped serious injury.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.