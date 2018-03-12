NEWS
Man arrested following Donegal road death is released
Emmet McClelland died after being struck by a car on Saturday night
A man who was arrested following the death of a man in his 20s in a fatal road collision in Donegal at the weekend has been released.
Emmet McClelland from
Another man who was struck escaped serious injury.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
