Monday's weather in Donegal

Lovely morning, nice and bright, sunny spells. Possibility of a few isolated showers but looking good all day, dry with sunny spells in moderate west to northwest winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann say tonight will be dry with long clear spells and light winds. It will be a cold night with a widespread ground frost developing. Minimum air temperatures zero to +3 degrees, coldest inland where frost will be sharp.