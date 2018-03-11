Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, March 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jimmy McGurran, Bundoran

- John Tourish, Lifford

- Pat Lynch, Inver

- Olive Hartnett, Maghery and Cork

- Randal Faulkner, Ramelton

- James Strain, Burnfoot

- Charlie Gallagher, Cavan, Dunkineely

- Elizabeth Duncan, Drumbarnelt, Manorcunningham

- Bridget Kelly (Jack), Letter, Urris, Clonmany

- Edward Quigg, Malin Road, Moville

- Charlie Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

- Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town

Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran

The death has occurred at North West Hospice, Sligo, of Jimmy McGurran, Church Road, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral director on 0719841547.

John Tourish, 3 Albert Terrace, Lifford, formerly Whitecross, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Tourish, 3 Albert Terrace, Lifford, formerly Whitecross, Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am on Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 6pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday morning, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am, family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Pat Lynch, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Pat Lynch, The Port, Inver.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Olive Hartnett, Falmore, Maghery, Dungloe, and Cork

The death has occurred in Galway Clinic of Olive Hartnett, Falmore and Cork.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home this evening (Sunday) from 6pm, with rosary at 9pm.

Removal after the rosary going to her son Cormac’s house, in Falmore, Maghery.

Wake will start on Monday at 3pm, with rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock, with removal immediately afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Mallow, Co. Cork, where she will repose overnight.

Funeral on Wednesday, at St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Cork at a time to be confirmed.

Randal Faulkner, Bayhill, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Randal Faulkner, Bayhill, Ramelton.

A private cremation will take place.

The family would like to invite all his friends and colleagues to Conway's Bar in Ramelton at 2pm on Thursday to celebrate his life.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice care of McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

James Strain, Gortcormican, Brae Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of James Strain, Gortcormican, Brae Road, Burnfoot.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Monday leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Charlie Gallagher, Cavan, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, Cavan, Dunkineely.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 10.20am, going to the Church of St. Joseph's and St. Conal's, Bruckless, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Elizabeth Duncan, Drumbarnelt, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at her residence of Elizabeth Duncan, Drumbarnelt, Manorcunningham. Funeral leaving there on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

House private at the request of the deceased, neighbours and friends welcome.

Family flowers only, all enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Bridget Kelly (Jack), Letter, Urris, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Bridget Kelly (Jack), Letter, Urris, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice or Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

Edward Quigg, Malin Road, Moville

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Edward Quigg, Malin Road, Moville.

Remains reposing at his sister Sadie’s residence, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock requiem Mass in St. Pius the 10th Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral. Family and friends welcome on the morning of the funeral.

Charlie Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at his residence of Charlie Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.15am, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, Galway, or to any family member.

Norma Holliday, née Colhoun, formerly of Malin Town

The death has taken place of Norma Holliday, nee Colhoun formerly of Malin Town.

Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Drumbeg, Co. Down on Monday, 12th March at 12.30pm.



