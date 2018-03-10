Significant progress made on Gaoth Dobhair sewerage demonstration project

Significant progress has been made on Irish Water’s plans to develop an innovative sewerage scheme for Gaoth Dobhair which will provide for residential and economic development in the area by developing an essential wastewater network for homes and businesses.

This new network will protect and improve the water quality in Gaoth Dobhair Bay and local rivers and streams, provide better treatment of wastewater to protect the environment and ensure Gaoth Dobhair is in compliance with Irish and European regulations.

Over 40 homes have signed up to the Demonstration Project and initial surveys of these homes have been completed. Irish Water have thanked the people of Gaoth Dobhair for their support in this.

Detailed designs are currently being drawn up for these homes based on feedback received. Irish Water will be engaging again over the next few months in meeting individual householders to agree the final layouts. Householders will be notified in advance of these individual meetings being arranged.

In addition to the individual designs for homes, the preliminary model and layout for the overall network will be finalised in the coming months.

The next steps will be to appoint a contractor to deliver the Demonstration Project and commence the procurement of specialised pump units, which must adhere to EU regulations. In order to ensure quality of design of the equipment needed to deliver this project, construction will commence towards the end of 2018.

Irish Water is proposing a Pressure Sewer System as the preferred approach for Gaoth Dobhair. This would include an upgrade of the existing wastewater treatment plant and an Integrated Wetland being constructed downstream of the existing outfall. This will reduce untreated wastewater in the environment by having enhanced treatment of wastewater.

In an area of difficult ground conditions for excavating (such as Gaoth Dobhair), this approach allows all properties and sites in the area to be connected to the scheme, where they may have previously been constrained by the ground conditions if a traditional sewerage system was used.