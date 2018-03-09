DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 9th, 2018
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar
- Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive, Killybegs
- Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town
- Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran
-Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England
- Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head
Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar
The sudden death has taken place at his home of 42-year-old Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.
Remains
Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, March 11th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary immaculate, Stranorlar with interment
Family time from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.
Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive
Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church Killybegs, for
Funeral Mass tomorrow Saturday at
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.
House strictly private
Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran
The death has taken place of Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran. House private today
Remains
Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town
The death has taken place of Norma Holliday nee Colhoun formerly of Malin Town.
Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Drumbeg, Co. Down on Monday 12th March at 12.30pm.
Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England
The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Kelly, 20 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England.
Funeral Saturday morning leaving his home at 9.15am going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for
Interment
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.
House is strictly private. Family and friends only
Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head
The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Brigid Farren late of Urblereagh, Malin Head.
Reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for
Family time from
