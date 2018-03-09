Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 9th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

- Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive, Killybegs

- Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town

- Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran

-Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England

- Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head

Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The sudden death has taken place at his home of 42-year-old Michael Taylor, 2 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home on from 7pm this evening.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, March 11th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards at Stranorlar Parish Church of Ireland, Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, St . Joseph's Community Hospital care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive ,Killybegs .

Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church Killybegs, for 7pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.

House strictly private please .

Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Martin McCann, Ardfarna, Bundoran. House private today ,Friday .

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday from 11am to 10pm . Remains leaving his late residence on Sunday at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards to St.Aidans Cemetery, Kinlough. House private to family only on Sunday morning. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Northwest Hospice c/o Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran 0879670448.

Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town

The death has taken place of Norma Holliday nee Colhoun formerly of Malin Town.

Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Drumbeg, Co. Down on Monday 12th March at 12.30pm.

Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Kelly, 20 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England.

Funeral Saturday morning leaving his home at 9.15am going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

House is strictly private. Family and friends only please .

Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Brigid Farren late of Urblereagh, Malin Head.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time from 11pm to 10am . All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Directors.

