Young Dungloe country singer's dream still alive on Glór Tíre

Young Dungloe country singer Conor O’Donnell's Glór Tíre dream is still alive after Tuesday night’s live quarter-final on TG4.

Conor made his third appearance on the show on Tuesday night and came through with flying colours.

He wooed both the live audience in the Quay venue in Galway City, where the show is being screened.

He also wooed the popular live show audience on TG4 with his rendition of American Country star George Strait's Fireman and is now through and I got through to next Tuesday night’s show, which is the semi-final.

“The live show was nerve wracking but it was a great and went really well for me and I really enjoyed it. We all just sang just one song and I was second on stage.

“There was a big crowd down from Dungloe. There must at least have been 30 people down to support me and they made plenty of noise and made sure they were heard.”

Tuesday night’s show was the first live show and also was the first eliminator.

The series began with six hopefuls but after Tuesday night it is down to five and Dungloe’s Conor O’Donnell is one of them.

“I’m looking forward to next Tuesday night now and hopefully, I will make it through to the final.”

The five remaining contender, will go head to head in next week’s semi-final with four of the five going through to the final, the following weekend.

This is Conor’s first season to compete in Glór Tíre.

He is now one more show away from a final appearance.

Voting is by telephone so get tuned into TG4 next Tuesday night and get those fingers into action.