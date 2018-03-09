Large sum of money found at Donegal bank ATM

A large sum of money has been found at an ATM in Donegal

The money was found at the old Ulster Bank ATM in Lifford this morning (Friday).

It's thought the customer (a man), drove off thinking the machine wasn't working.

It's understood the man was driving a light coloured Nissan car.

If you were that person or know who it might be, you can contact the Donegal Democrat at 074 91 28000 or private message the Democrat on Facebook.