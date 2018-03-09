DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, March 9th, 2018
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town
-Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England
- Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head
- Gerald Martin, Glasgow and formerly of Lettermacaward
- Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny
- Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny
- Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly of Falcarragh
- Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot
- Charlie Donaghy, Mayo and formerly Buncrana
- Cormac Kelly, the Glen, Mountcharles
Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Dorothy (Dorris) Conwell, Marine Drive
Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church Killybegs, for
Funeral Mass tomorrow Saturday at
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.
House strictly private
Norma Holliday née Colhoun formerly of Malin Town
The death has taken place of Norma Holliday nee Colhoun formerly of Malin Town.
Service of Thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Drumbeg, Co. Down on Monday 12th March at 12.30pm.
Patrick Kelly, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England
The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Kelly, 20 Millfield Crescent, Buncrana and formerly Birmingham, England.
Funeral Saturday morning leaving his home at 9.15am going to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for
Interment
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.
House is strictly private. Family and friends only
Brigid Farren, Urblereagh, Malin Head
The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Brigid Farren late of Urblereagh, Malin Head.
Reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for
Family time from
Gerald Martin, Glasgow and formerly of Lettermacaward
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Gerald Martin, son of Angela Trimble Martin, Glasgow and formerly from Farrigans, Lettermacaward.
His remains will arrive at his Uncle Gerry Trimble’s house, Farrigans, Lettermacaward at approximately
Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 9th March at St Bridget’s Chuch, Lettermacaward at
Burial
Family time only from
Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny
The sudden death has taken place of Gerard Doherty, 7 Ashbrook, Letterkenny.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at
Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.
Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Samuel McKnight, Dooballagh, Letterkenny.
Funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday, 9th March at
Interment after to the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from
Donations in lieu if desired to the Medical Rehabilitation Unit, St. Conal’s Hospital c/o any family member.
Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly of Falcarragh
The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Dublin of Kathleen McFadden, Downings and formerly Falcarragh.
Remains are reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview, Dublin from 3pm-8pm Tuesday evening.
Removal from there at
Requiem Mass at Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart on Friday at
Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Barr, 11 The Cottages, Burnfoot.
Reposing at his late residence.
Funeral on Friday morning, 9th March leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet, Mayo
The death has taken place of Charlie Donaghy, Alt, Bunnahowen, Belmullet and formerly of Cockhill, Buncrana.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Glencastle New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.
House Private Please.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Belmullet Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o McDonnell Funeral Directors, Belmullet.
House private
Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on