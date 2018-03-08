Deal allows play to resume at Donegal golf course

Golf is being played at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club again this week following a temporary closure.

Golf is being played at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club again this week following a temporary closure.

Play resumed following the club’s AGM last month where members voted unanimously to accept a deal from Donegal-born US-based businessman Liam McDevitt to take over the club and provide an injection of cash.

The club had closed after a takeover of the club by Mr McDevitt was held up over legal issues involving the ownership of some of the land.

Members of the club and Ballyshannon-born Mr McDevitt have agreed on an initial one-year deal which allows golf to be played again.

Renovations are taking place at the clubhouse which is due to open before Easter.

Mr McDevitt has made a number of appointments at the club including a new director of golf. An architect has also been appointed to draw up a master plan for the golf course.

The club is also now seeking a food and beverage supplier.

The golf club closed after members were told in January that the club had run out of money and it faced closure after the delay in the takeover by Mr McDevitt’s company Knather Acquisitions.

Members of the club had previously approved the sale to Knather Acquisitions.

Knather had agreed to clear a €1.7m debt and provide a license agreement to guarantee the future of the club.

But an issue over land that the club leases had prevented the takeover from going ahead.

The club told members in a letter in January that it is beginning legal proceedings over the matter.

Mr McDevitt has acquired €1.71m of debt the club owed to Ulster Bank.

The club’s debt came from the building of a new clubhouse and new holes in 2007.

Since then membership has dropped from over 700 to about 350.

