Donegal has the third highest number of unfinished housing estates in the country, new figures show.
The county still has 21 unfinished housing developments, 13 of which are occupied.
Only the local authorities in Roscommon with 23 and in County Cork with 25, have more.
Figures from the government's annual report on unfinished housing developments show that there were 61 vacant units within surveyed ‘unfinished’ developments in Donegal in 2017.
The county also has eight remaining empty developments, 'ghosts estates'.
Donegal has 1.01 empty housing units per 1,000 households. The highest rate is in Longford with 5.42.
The number of housing estates surveyed by inspectors in the county dropped from 108 in 2013 to 28 last year.
Seven developments were deemed to be substantially complete and were removed from the list in 2017.
The report said that this year a number of larger local authorities with a more significant remaining cohort of unfinished developments - such as Cork, Roscommon, Donegal, Kerry, and Tipperary - will be working with the department to increase the numbers of resolved developments and reduce their numbers.
The 2017 Annual Progress Report on Actions to Address Unfinished Housing Developments found that the number of ‘ghost’ estates has been reduced by 91% since 2010.
The number has fallen from almost 3,000 to 256.
Three-quarters of local authority areas now contain less than 10 occupied unfinished developments.
Minister for Housing and Urban Development Damien English said that his objective is to resolve all remaining unfinished housing developments especially those within high market demand locations and strive for 100% turnaround.
