New children’s book for Donegal author
The Boy Who Fell Upstairs by Pat McLaughlin is out at the end of the month
A Donegal-based writer is releasing a new children’s book at the end of the month.
Patrick McLaughlin’s new book The Boy Who Fell Upstairs tells the story of Ned, a boy who does everything the wrong way around, including falling up the stairs.
Pat was born in Ireland, then went to university in England, before embarking on a life spent
Pat now lives in Inishowen with his wife.
