New children’s book for Donegal author

A Donegal-based writer is releasing a new children’s book at the end of the month.

Patrick McLaughlin’s new book The Boy Who Fell Upstairs tells the story of Ned, a boy who does everything the wrong way around, including falling up the stairs.

Pat was born in Ireland, then went to university in England, before embarking on a life spent travelling and living across the world in his profession as a teacher and lecturer in parts such as Scandinavia, the Middle East, Africa, the USA and Asia.

Pat now lives in Inishowen with his wife.