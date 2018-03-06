ARTS

New children’s book for Donegal author

The Boy Who Fell Upstairs by Pat McLaughlin is out at the end of the month

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

New children’s book for Donegal author

A Donegal-based writer is releasing a new children’s book at the end of the month.

Patrick McLaughlin’s new book The Boy Who Fell Upstairs tells the story of Ned, a boy who does everything the wrong way around, including falling up the stairs.
Pat was born in Ireland, then went to university in England, before embarking on a life spent travelling and living across the world in his profession as a teacher and lecturer in parts such as Scandinavia, the Middle East, Africa, the USA and Asia.
Pat now lives in Inishowen with his wife.